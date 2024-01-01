Kenyan Shilling (KES)

Currency name

Kenyan Shilling

Ksh

KES exchange rates

 USD SGD NGN CAD EUR GBP AUD INR
From KES0.00770 0.01021 12.25450 0.01068 0.00705 0.00601 0.01182 0.64494
To KES129.93500 97.94220 0.08160 93.66370 141.76600 166.38200 84.60720 1.55052

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Kenyan shilling Exchange Rates