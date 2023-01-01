Kenyan Shilling (KES)

Currency name

Kenyan Shilling

Ksh

KES exchange rates

 USD SGD NGN CAD EUR GBP AUD INR
From KES0.00657 0.00883 5.51923 0.00902 0.00603 0.00527 0.01011 0.54636
To KES152.30000 113.21700 0.18119 110.87700 165.93100 189.69000 98.95690 1.83030

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Kenyan shilling Exchange Rates