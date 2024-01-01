Kenyan shillings to Zambian kwacha today

Convert KES to ZMW at the real exchange rate

Ksh1.000 KES = ZK0.2065 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:00
KES to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZMW
1 KES to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20760.2076
Low0.20370.1968
Average0.20570.2038
Change0.40%4.94%
1 KES to ZMW stats

The performance of KES to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2076 and a 30 day low of 0.2037. This means the 30 day average was 0.2057. The change for KES to ZMW was 0.40.

The performance of KES to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2076 and a 90 day low of 0.1968. This means the 90 day average was 0.2038. The change for KES to ZMW was 4.94.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / ZMW
1 KES0.20650 ZMW
5 KES1.03249 ZMW
10 KES2.06498 ZMW
20 KES4.12996 ZMW
50 KES10.32490 ZMW
100 KES20.64980 ZMW
250 KES51.62450 ZMW
500 KES103.24900 ZMW
1000 KES206.49800 ZMW
2000 KES412.99600 ZMW
5000 KES1,032.49000 ZMW
10000 KES2,064.98000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Kenyan Shilling
1 ZMW4.84267 KES
5 ZMW24.21335 KES
10 ZMW48.42670 KES
20 ZMW96.85340 KES
50 ZMW242.13350 KES
100 ZMW484.26700 KES
250 ZMW1,210.66750 KES
500 ZMW2,421.33500 KES
1000 ZMW4,842.67000 KES
2000 ZMW9,685.34000 KES
5000 ZMW24,213.35000 KES
10000 ZMW48,426.70000 KES