Kenyan shillings to Rwandan francs today

Convert KES to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
9,712 rwf

1.000 KES = 9.712 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Rwandan Franc
1 KES9.71152 RWF
5 KES48.55760 RWF
10 KES97.11520 RWF
20 KES194.23040 RWF
50 KES485.57600 RWF
100 KES971.15200 RWF
250 KES2,427.88000 RWF
500 KES4,855.76000 RWF
1000 KES9,711.52000 RWF
2000 KES19,423.04000 RWF
5000 KES48,557.60000 RWF
10000 KES97,115.20000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 RWF0.10297 KES
5 RWF0.51486 KES
10 RWF1.02971 KES
20 RWF2.05942 KES
50 RWF5.14855 KES
100 RWF10.29710 KES
250 RWF25.74275 KES
500 RWF51.48550 KES
1000 RWF102.97100 KES
2000 RWF205.94200 KES
5000 RWF514.85500 KES
10000 RWF1,029.71000 KES