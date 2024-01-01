Kenyan shillings to Lesotho lotis today

Convert KES to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
141.07 lsl

1.000 KES = 0.1411 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:14
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Lesotho Loti
1 KES0.14107 LSL
5 KES0.70537 LSL
10 KES1.41074 LSL
20 KES2.82148 LSL
50 KES7.05370 LSL
100 KES14.10740 LSL
250 KES35.26850 LSL
500 KES70.53700 LSL
1000 KES141.07400 LSL
2000 KES282.14800 LSL
5000 KES705.37000 LSL
10000 KES1,410.74000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Kenyan Shilling
1 LSL7.08848 KES
5 LSL35.44240 KES
10 LSL70.88480 KES
20 LSL141.76960 KES
50 LSL354.42400 KES
100 LSL708.84800 KES
250 LSL1,772.12000 KES
500 LSL3,544.24000 KES
1000 LSL7,088.48000 KES
2000 LSL14,176.96000 KES
5000 LSL35,442.40000 KES
10000 LSL70,884.80000 KES