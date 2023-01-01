20 Lesotho lotis to Kenyan shillings

Convert LSL to KES at the real exchange rate

20 lsl
162 kes

1.00000 LSL = 8.08935 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86821.091691.03671.493531.662380.96418.7062
1 GBP1.1518111.25725104.8521.720171.914641.1103421.5449
1 USD0.91610.795387183.39751.36821.522880.883217.1365
1 INR0.01098460.00953730.011990810.01640580.01826050.01059020.20548

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Kenyan Shilling
1 LSL8.08935 KES
5 LSL40.44675 KES
10 LSL80.89350 KES
20 LSL161.78700 KES
50 LSL404.46750 KES
100 LSL808.93500 KES
250 LSL2022.33750 KES
500 LSL4044.67500 KES
1000 LSL8089.35000 KES
2000 LSL16178.70000 KES
5000 LSL40446.75000 KES
10000 LSL80893.50000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Lesotho Loti
1 KES0.12362 LSL
5 KES0.61810 LSL
10 KES1.23619 LSL
20 KES2.47238 LSL
50 KES6.18095 LSL
100 KES12.36190 LSL
250 KES30.90475 LSL
500 KES61.80950 LSL
1000 KES123.61900 LSL
2000 KES247.23800 LSL
5000 KES618.09500 LSL
10000 KES1236.19000 LSL