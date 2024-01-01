Kenyan shillings to Chilean pesos today

Convert KES to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
7,303 clp

1.000 KES = 7.303 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:01
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8041.4731.6580.96818.23
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3121.7251.9411.13321.344
1 USD0.9160.782183.151.3491.5180.88616.694
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Chilean Peso
1 KES7.30293 CLP
5 KES36.51465 CLP
10 KES73.02930 CLP
20 KES146.05860 CLP
50 KES365.14650 CLP
100 KES730.29300 CLP
250 KES1,825.73250 CLP
500 KES3,651.46500 CLP
1000 KES7,302.93000 CLP
2000 KES14,605.86000 CLP
5000 KES36,514.65000 CLP
10000 KES73,029.30000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 CLP0.13693 KES
5 CLP0.68466 KES
10 CLP1.36931 KES
20 CLP2.73862 KES
50 CLP6.84655 KES
100 CLP13.69310 KES
250 CLP34.23275 KES
500 CLP68.46550 KES
1000 CLP136.93100 KES
2000 CLP273.86200 KES
5000 CLP684.65500 KES
10000 CLP1,369.31000 KES