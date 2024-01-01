Kenyan shillings to Albanian leks today

Convert KES to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
711.62 all

1.000 KES = 0.7116 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.811.4731.6580.96818.224
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3191.7251.9411.13421.336
1 USD0.9160.782183.1561.3491.5180.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Albanian Lek
1 KES0.71162 ALL
5 KES3.55810 ALL
10 KES7.11620 ALL
20 KES14.23240 ALL
50 KES35.58100 ALL
100 KES71.16200 ALL
250 KES177.90500 ALL
500 KES355.81000 ALL
1000 KES711.62000 ALL
2000 KES1,423.24000 ALL
5000 KES3,558.10000 ALL
10000 KES7,116.20000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Kenyan Shilling
1 ALL1.40524 KES
5 ALL7.02620 KES
10 ALL14.05240 KES
20 ALL28.10480 KES
50 ALL70.26200 KES
100 ALL140.52400 KES
250 ALL351.31000 KES
500 ALL702.62000 KES
1000 ALL1,405.24000 KES
2000 ALL2,810.48000 KES
5000 ALL7,026.20000 KES
10000 ALL14,052.40000 KES