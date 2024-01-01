Kenyan shillings to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert KES to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
6,325.67 aoa

1.000 KES = 6.326 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:07
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Angolan Kwanza
1 KES6.32567 AOA
5 KES31.62835 AOA
10 KES63.25670 AOA
20 KES126.51340 AOA
50 KES316.28350 AOA
100 KES632.56700 AOA
250 KES1,581.41750 AOA
500 KES3,162.83500 AOA
1000 KES6,325.67000 AOA
2000 KES12,651.34000 AOA
5000 KES31,628.35000 AOA
10000 KES63,256.70000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Kenyan Shilling
1 AOA0.15809 KES
5 AOA0.79043 KES
10 AOA1.58086 KES
20 AOA3.16172 KES
50 AOA7.90430 KES
100 AOA15.80860 KES
250 AOA39.52150 KES
500 AOA79.04300 KES
1000 AOA158.08600 KES
2000 AOA316.17200 KES
5000 AOA790.43000 KES
10000 AOA1,580.86000 KES