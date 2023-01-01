10 Angolan kwanzas to Kenyan shillings

Convert AOA to KES at the real exchange rate

10 aoa
2 kes

1.00000 AOA = 0.18157 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Kenyan Shilling
1 AOA0.18157 KES
5 AOA0.90787 KES
10 AOA1.81575 KES
20 AOA3.63150 KES
50 AOA9.07875 KES
100 AOA18.15750 KES
250 AOA45.39375 KES
500 AOA90.78750 KES
1000 AOA181.57500 KES
2000 AOA363.15000 KES
5000 AOA907.87500 KES
10000 AOA1815.75000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Angolan Kwanza
1 KES5.50736 AOA
5 KES27.53680 AOA
10 KES55.07360 AOA
20 KES110.14720 AOA
50 KES275.36800 AOA
100 KES550.73600 AOA
250 KES1376.84000 AOA
500 KES2753.68000 AOA
1000 KES5507.36000 AOA
2000 KES11014.72000 AOA
5000 KES27536.80000 AOA
10000 KES55073.60000 AOA