10 Angolan kwanzas to Kenyan shillings

Convert AOA to KES at the real exchange rate

10 aoa
1 kes

Kz1.000 AOA = Ksh0.1396 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AOA to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KES
1 AOA to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14660.1530
Low0.13930.1393
Average0.14290.1463
Change-4.46%-8.74%
View full history

1 AOA to KES stats

The performance of AOA to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1466 and a 30 day low of 0.1393. This means the 30 day average was 0.1429. The change for AOA to KES was -4.46.

The performance of AOA to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1530 and a 90 day low of 0.1393. This means the 90 day average was 0.1463. The change for AOA to KES was -8.74.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.351.4791.30717.85283.860.762
1 EUR1.10511.4911.6341.44419.72392.6490.842
1 CAD0.7410.67111.0960.96813.22562.1250.565
1 AUD0.6760.6120.91310.88312.06956.6940.515

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Kenyan Shilling
1 AOA0.13960 KES
5 AOA0.69798 KES
10 AOA1.39595 KES
20 AOA2.79190 KES
50 AOA6.97975 KES
100 AOA13.95950 KES
250 AOA34.89875 KES
500 AOA69.79750 KES
1000 AOA139.59500 KES
2000 AOA279.19000 KES
5000 AOA697.97500 KES
10000 AOA1,395.95000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Angolan Kwanza
1 KES7.16360 AOA
5 KES35.81800 AOA
10 KES71.63600 AOA
20 KES143.27200 AOA
50 KES358.18000 AOA
100 KES716.36000 AOA
250 KES1,790.90000 AOA
500 KES3,581.80000 AOA
1000 KES7,163.60000 AOA
2000 KES14,327.20000 AOA
5000 KES35,818.00000 AOA
10000 KES71,636.00000 AOA