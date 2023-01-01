20 Kenyan shillings to Angolan kwanzas

Convert KES to AOA at the real exchange rate

20 kes
108.75 aoa

1.00000 KES = 5.43761 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8629651.0977591.21041.464011.623530.9450318.7423
1 GBP1.158811.2721105.6971.696541.881391.095121.7191
1 USD0.910950.786102183.08851.333651.478960.8608517.0734
1 INR0.01096370.009461020.012035410.0160510.01779980.01036060.205485

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Angolan Kwanza
1 KES5.43761 AOA
5 KES27.18805 AOA
10 KES54.37610 AOA
20 KES108.75220 AOA
50 KES271.88050 AOA
100 KES543.76100 AOA
250 KES1359.40250 AOA
500 KES2718.80500 AOA
1000 KES5437.61000 AOA
2000 KES10875.22000 AOA
5000 KES27188.05000 AOA
10000 KES54376.10000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Kenyan Shilling
1 AOA0.18390 KES
5 AOA0.91952 KES
10 AOA1.83904 KES
20 AOA3.67808 KES
50 AOA9.19520 KES
100 AOA18.39040 KES
250 AOA45.97600 KES
500 AOA91.95200 KES
1000 AOA183.90400 KES
2000 AOA367.80800 KES
5000 AOA919.52000 KES
10000 AOA1839.04000 KES