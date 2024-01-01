Kenyan shillings to Comorian francs today

Convert KES to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
3,397 kmf

1.000 KES = 3.397 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.341,495.991.3490.9160.7821.51883.165
1 SGD0.74611,116.661.0070.6830.5841.13362.077
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.056
1 CAD0.7410.9931,108.8410.6790.581.12561.642

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Comorian Franc
1 KES3.39743 KMF
5 KES16.98715 KMF
10 KES33.97430 KMF
20 KES67.94860 KMF
50 KES169.87150 KMF
100 KES339.74300 KMF
250 KES849.35750 KMF
500 KES1,698.71500 KMF
1000 KES3,397.43000 KMF
2000 KES6,794.86000 KMF
5000 KES16,987.15000 KMF
10000 KES33,974.30000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 KMF0.29434 KES
5 KMF1.47170 KES
10 KMF2.94340 KES
20 KMF5.88680 KES
50 KMF14.71700 KES
100 KMF29.43400 KES
250 KMF73.58500 KES
500 KMF147.17000 KES
1000 KMF294.34000 KES
2000 KMF588.68000 KES
5000 KMF1,471.70000 KES
10000 KMF2,943.40000 KES