Kenyan shillings to New Zealand dollars today

Convert KES to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
12.41 nzd

1.000 KES = 0.01241 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.341,501.711.3490.9160.7821.51883.166
1 SGD0.74611,120.851.0070.6830.5841.13362.074
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7410.9931,113.0810.6790.581.12661.643

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / New Zealand Dollar
1 KES0.01241 NZD
5 KES0.06203 NZD
10 KES0.12407 NZD
20 KES0.24813 NZD
50 KES0.62034 NZD
100 KES1.24067 NZD
250 KES3.10167 NZD
500 KES6.20335 NZD
1000 KES12.40670 NZD
2000 KES24.81340 NZD
5000 KES62.03350 NZD
10000 KES124.06700 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 NZD80.60150 KES
5 NZD403.00750 KES
10 NZD806.01500 KES
20 NZD1,612.03000 KES
50 NZD4,030.07500 KES
100 NZD8,060.15000 KES
250 NZD20,150.37500 KES
500 NZD40,300.75000 KES
1000 NZD80,601.50000 KES
2000 NZD161,203.00000 KES
5000 NZD403,007.50000 KES
10000 NZD806,015.00000 KES