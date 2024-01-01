Kenyan shillings to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert KES to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
766.49 cve

1.000 KES = 0.7665 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:10
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 KES0.76649 CVE
5 KES3.83246 CVE
10 KES7.66491 CVE
20 KES15.32982 CVE
50 KES38.32455 CVE
100 KES76.64910 CVE
250 KES191.62275 CVE
500 KES383.24550 CVE
1000 KES766.49100 CVE
2000 KES1,532.98200 CVE
5000 KES3,832.45500 CVE
10000 KES7,664.91000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Kenyan Shilling
1 CVE1.30465 KES
5 CVE6.52325 KES
10 CVE13.04650 KES
20 CVE26.09300 KES
50 CVE65.23250 KES
100 CVE130.46500 KES
250 CVE326.16250 KES
500 CVE652.32500 KES
1000 CVE1,304.65000 KES
2000 CVE2,609.30000 KES
5000 CVE6,523.25000 KES
10000 CVE13,046.50000 KES