Kenyan shillings to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert KES to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
27.86 pen

1.000 KES = 0.02786 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8261.4731.6580.96818.227
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3321.7251.9411.13321.339
1 USD0.9160.782183.1661.3491.5180.88716.69
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KES0.02786 PEN
5 KES0.13928 PEN
10 KES0.27856 PEN
20 KES0.55712 PEN
50 KES1.39281 PEN
100 KES2.78562 PEN
250 KES6.96405 PEN
500 KES13.92810 PEN
1000 KES27.85620 PEN
2000 KES55.71240 PEN
5000 KES139.28100 PEN
10000 KES278.56200 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Kenyan Shilling
1 PEN35.89870 KES
5 PEN179.49350 KES
10 PEN358.98700 KES
20 PEN717.97400 KES
50 PEN1,794.93500 KES
100 PEN3,589.87000 KES
250 PEN8,974.67500 KES
500 PEN17,949.35000 KES
1000 PEN35,898.70000 KES
2000 PEN71,797.40000 KES
5000 PEN179,493.50000 KES
10000 PEN358,987.00000 KES