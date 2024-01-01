Kenyan shillings to Brunei dollars today

Convert KES to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
10.11 bnd

1.000 KES = 0.01011 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:07
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Brunei Dollar
1 KES0.01011 BND
5 KES0.05053 BND
10 KES0.10105 BND
20 KES0.20210 BND
50 KES0.50526 BND
100 KES1.01052 BND
250 KES2.52630 BND
500 KES5.05260 BND
1000 KES10.10520 BND
2000 KES20.21040 BND
5000 KES50.52600 BND
10000 KES101.05200 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 BND98.95880 KES
5 BND494.79400 KES
10 BND989.58800 KES
20 BND1,979.17600 KES
50 BND4,947.94000 KES
100 BND9,895.88000 KES
250 BND24,739.70000 KES
500 BND49,479.40000 KES
1000 BND98,958.80000 KES
2000 BND197,917.60000 KES
5000 BND494,794.00000 KES
10000 BND989,588.00000 KES