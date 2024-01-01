10 thousand Brunei dollars to Kenyan shillings

Convert BND to KES at the real exchange rate

10,000 bnd
975,525 kes

B$1.000 BND = Ksh97.55 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High98.991798.9917
Low95.361094.7607
Average97.164096.4719
Change1.44%0.65%
1 BND to KES stats

The performance of BND to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 98.9917 and a 30 day low of 95.3610. This means the 30 day average was 97.1640. The change for BND to KES was 1.44.

The performance of BND to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 98.9917 and a 90 day low of 94.7607. This means the 90 day average was 96.4719. The change for BND to KES was 0.65.

How to convert Brunei dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 BND97.55250 KES
5 BND487.76250 KES
10 BND975.52500 KES
20 BND1,951.05000 KES
50 BND4,877.62500 KES
100 BND9,755.25000 KES
250 BND24,388.12500 KES
500 BND48,776.25000 KES
1000 BND97,552.50000 KES
2000 BND195,105.00000 KES
5000 BND487,762.50000 KES
10000 BND975,525.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Brunei Dollar
1 KES0.01025 BND
5 KES0.05125 BND
10 KES0.10251 BND
20 KES0.20502 BND
50 KES0.51255 BND
100 KES1.02509 BND
250 KES2.56273 BND
500 KES5.12545 BND
1000 KES10.25090 BND
2000 KES20.50180 BND
5000 KES51.25450 BND
10000 KES102.50900 BND