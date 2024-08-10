Brunei dollar to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Kenyan shillings is currently 97.553 today, reflecting a -0.496% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.398% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 98.507 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 97.139 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.413% decrease in value.