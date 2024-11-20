Brunei dollar to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Kenyan shillings is currently 96.614 today, reflecting a 0.351% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.138% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 96.783 on 20-11-2024 and a low of 95.900 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.420% decrease in value.