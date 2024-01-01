Kenyan shillings to Jamaican dollars today

Convert KES to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
1,158.63 jmd

1.000 KES = 1.159 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8241.4731.6580.96818.228
1 GBP1.17111.279106.331.7251.9411.13321.34
1 USD0.9160.782183.1651.3491.5180.88716.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Jamaican Dollar
1 KES1.15863 JMD
5 KES5.79315 JMD
10 KES11.58630 JMD
20 KES23.17260 JMD
50 KES57.93150 JMD
100 KES115.86300 JMD
250 KES289.65750 JMD
500 KES579.31500 JMD
1000 KES1,158.63000 JMD
2000 KES2,317.26000 JMD
5000 KES5,793.15000 JMD
10000 KES11,586.30000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 JMD0.86309 KES
5 JMD4.31544 KES
10 JMD8.63087 KES
20 JMD17.26174 KES
50 JMD43.15435 KES
100 JMD86.30870 KES
250 JMD215.77175 KES
500 JMD431.54350 KES
1000 JMD863.08700 KES
2000 JMD1,726.17400 KES
5000 JMD4,315.43500 KES
10000 JMD8,630.87000 KES