Kenyan shillings to Mexican pesos today

Convert KES to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
125.88 mxn

1.000 KES = 0.1259 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:16
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mexican Peso
1 KES0.12588 MXN
5 KES0.62939 MXN
10 KES1.25878 MXN
20 KES2.51756 MXN
50 KES6.29390 MXN
100 KES12.58780 MXN
250 KES31.46950 MXN
500 KES62.93900 MXN
1000 KES125.87800 MXN
2000 KES251.75600 MXN
5000 KES629.39000 MXN
10000 KES1,258.78000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 MXN7.94418 KES
5 MXN39.72090 KES
10 MXN79.44180 KES
20 MXN158.88360 KES
50 MXN397.20900 KES
100 MXN794.41800 KES
250 MXN1,986.04500 KES
500 MXN3,972.09000 KES
1000 MXN7,944.18000 KES
2000 MXN15,888.36000 KES
5000 MXN39,720.90000 KES
10000 MXN79,441.80000 KES