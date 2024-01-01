Kenyan shillings to Nepalese rupees today

Convert KES to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
1,003.64 npr

1.000 KES = 1.004 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Nepalese Rupee
1 KES1.00364 NPR
5 KES5.01820 NPR
10 KES10.03640 NPR
20 KES20.07280 NPR
50 KES50.18200 NPR
100 KES100.36400 NPR
250 KES250.91000 NPR
500 KES501.82000 NPR
1000 KES1,003.64000 NPR
2000 KES2,007.28000 NPR
5000 KES5,018.20000 NPR
10000 KES10,036.40000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 NPR0.99638 KES
5 NPR4.98189 KES
10 NPR9.96378 KES
20 NPR19.92756 KES
50 NPR49.81890 KES
100 NPR99.63780 KES
250 NPR249.09450 KES
500 NPR498.18900 KES
1000 NPR996.37800 KES
2000 NPR1,992.75600 KES
5000 NPR4,981.89000 KES
10000 NPR9,963.78000 KES