Kenyan shillings to CFP francs today

Convert KES to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
824 xpf

1.000 KES = 0.8239 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.341,496.661.3490.9160.7821.51983.158
1 SGD0.74611,117.081.0070.6830.5841.13462.068
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.056
1 CAD0.7410.9931,109.2510.6790.581.12661.633

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / CFP Franc
1 KES0.82389 XPF
5 KES4.11943 XPF
10 KES8.23886 XPF
20 KES16.47772 XPF
50 KES41.19430 XPF
100 KES82.38860 XPF
250 KES205.97150 XPF
500 KES411.94300 XPF
1000 KES823.88600 XPF
2000 KES1,647.77200 XPF
5000 KES4,119.43000 XPF
10000 KES8,238.86000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 XPF1.21376 KES
5 XPF6.06880 KES
10 XPF12.13760 KES
20 XPF24.27520 KES
50 XPF60.68800 KES
100 XPF121.37600 KES
250 XPF303.44000 KES
500 XPF606.88000 KES
1000 XPF1,213.76000 KES
2000 XPF2,427.52000 KES
5000 XPF6,068.80000 KES
10000 XPF12,137.60000 KES