1.000 KES = 0.007542 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8261.4731.6580.96818.227
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3321.7251.9411.13321.339
1 USD0.9160.782183.1661.3491.5180.88716.69
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Panamanian Balboa
1 KES0.00754 PAB
5 KES0.03771 PAB
10 KES0.07542 PAB
20 KES0.15084 PAB
50 KES0.37710 PAB
100 KES0.75421 PAB
250 KES1.88551 PAB
500 KES3.77103 PAB
1000 KES7.54205 PAB
2000 KES15.08410 PAB
5000 KES37.71025 PAB
10000 KES75.42050 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Kenyan Shilling
1 PAB132.59000 KES
5 PAB662.95000 KES
10 PAB1,325.90000 KES
20 PAB2,651.80000 KES
50 PAB6,629.50000 KES
100 PAB13,259.00000 KES
250 PAB33,147.50000 KES
500 PAB66,295.00000 KES
1000 PAB132,590.00000 KES
2000 PAB265,180.00000 KES
5000 PAB662,950.00000 KES
10000 PAB1,325,900.00000 KES