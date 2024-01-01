Kenyan shillings to Pakistani rupees today

Convert KES to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
2,101.21 pkr

1.000 KES = 2.101 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:17
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Pakistani Rupee
1 KES2.10121 PKR
5 KES10.50605 PKR
10 KES21.01210 PKR
20 KES42.02420 PKR
50 KES105.06050 PKR
100 KES210.12100 PKR
250 KES525.30250 PKR
500 KES1,050.60500 PKR
1000 KES2,101.21000 PKR
2000 KES4,202.42000 PKR
5000 KES10,506.05000 PKR
10000 KES21,012.10000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 PKR0.47592 KES
5 PKR2.37958 KES
10 PKR4.75915 KES
20 PKR9.51830 KES
50 PKR23.79575 KES
100 PKR47.59150 KES
250 PKR118.97875 KES
500 PKR237.95750 KES
1000 PKR475.91500 KES
2000 PKR951.83000 KES
5000 PKR2,379.57500 KES
10000 PKR4,759.15000 KES