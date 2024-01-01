Kenyan shillings to Norwegian kroner today

Convert KES to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
79.65 nok

1.000 KES = 0.07965 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:16
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Norwegian Krone
1 KES0.07965 NOK
5 KES0.39824 NOK
10 KES0.79647 NOK
20 KES1.59294 NOK
50 KES3.98235 NOK
100 KES7.96470 NOK
250 KES19.91175 NOK
500 KES39.82350 NOK
1000 KES79.64700 NOK
2000 KES159.29400 NOK
5000 KES398.23500 NOK
10000 KES796.47000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Kenyan Shilling
1 NOK12.55540 KES
5 NOK62.77700 KES
10 NOK125.55400 KES
20 NOK251.10800 KES
50 NOK627.77000 KES
100 NOK1,255.54000 KES
250 NOK3,138.85000 KES
500 NOK6,277.70000 KES
1000 NOK12,555.40000 KES
2000 NOK25,110.80000 KES
5000 NOK62,777.00000 KES
10000 NOK125,554.00000 KES