1,000 kes
5.90 shp

1.000 KES = 0.005899 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:18
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8351.4741.6590.96818.229
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3371.7251.9421.13321.341
1 USD0.9160.782183.1671.3491.5190.88716.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Saint Helena Pound
1 KES0.00590 SHP
5 KES0.02949 SHP
10 KES0.05899 SHP
20 KES0.11797 SHP
50 KES0.29493 SHP
100 KES0.58987 SHP
250 KES1.47467 SHP
500 KES2.94934 SHP
1000 KES5.89868 SHP
2000 KES11.79736 SHP
5000 KES29.49340 SHP
10000 KES58.98680 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 SHP169.53000 KES
5 SHP847.65000 KES
10 SHP1,695.30000 KES
20 SHP3,390.60000 KES
50 SHP8,476.50000 KES
100 SHP16,953.00000 KES
250 SHP42,382.50000 KES
500 SHP84,765.00000 KES
1000 SHP169,530.00000 KES
2000 SHP339,060.00000 KES
5000 SHP847,650.00000 KES
10000 SHP1,695,300.00000 KES