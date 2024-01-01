Kenyan shillings to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert KES to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
27.47 ils

1.000 KES = 0.02747 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8171.4731.6580.96818.227
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3221.7251.9411.13321.339
1 USD0.9160.782183.1591.3491.5180.88716.69
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KES0.02747 ILS
5 KES0.13735 ILS
10 KES0.27470 ILS
20 KES0.54940 ILS
50 KES1.37350 ILS
100 KES2.74700 ILS
250 KES6.86750 ILS
500 KES13.73500 ILS
1000 KES27.47000 ILS
2000 KES54.94000 ILS
5000 KES137.35000 ILS
10000 KES274.70000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Kenyan Shilling
1 ILS36.40330 KES
5 ILS182.01650 KES
10 ILS364.03300 KES
20 ILS728.06600 KES
50 ILS1,820.16500 KES
100 ILS3,640.33000 KES
250 ILS9,100.82500 KES
500 ILS18,201.65000 KES
1000 ILS36,403.30000 KES
2000 ILS72,806.60000 KES
5000 ILS182,016.50000 KES
10000 ILS364,033.00000 KES