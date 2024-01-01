Kenyan shillings to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert KES to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
54.29 cny

1.000 KES = 0.05429 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.341,496.171.3490.9160.7821.51883.15
1 SGD0.74611,116.671.0070.6830.5841.13362.059
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.056
1 CAD0.7410.9931,108.9710.6790.581.12561.632

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KES0.05429 CNY
5 KES0.27143 CNY
10 KES0.54287 CNY
20 KES1.08574 CNY
50 KES2.71435 CNY
100 KES5.42869 CNY
250 KES13.57172 CNY
500 KES27.14345 CNY
1000 KES54.28690 CNY
2000 KES108.57380 CNY
5000 KES271.43450 CNY
10000 KES542.86900 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kenyan Shilling
1 CNY18.42070 KES
5 CNY92.10350 KES
10 CNY184.20700 KES
20 CNY368.41400 KES
50 CNY921.03500 KES
100 CNY1,842.07000 KES
250 CNY4,605.17500 KES
500 CNY9,210.35000 KES
1000 CNY18,420.70000 KES
2000 CNY36,841.40000 KES
5000 CNY92,103.50000 KES
10000 CNY184,207.00000 KES