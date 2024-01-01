Kenyan shillings to Samoan talas today

Convert KES to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
20.49 wst

1.000 KES = 0.02049 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8131.4741.6590.96818.228
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3021.7251.9421.13321.337
1 USD0.9160.782183.1431.3491.5190.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Samoan Tala
1 KES0.02049 WST
5 KES0.10243 WST
10 KES0.20486 WST
20 KES0.40973 WST
50 KES1.02431 WST
100 KES2.04863 WST
250 KES5.12158 WST
500 KES10.24315 WST
1000 KES20.48630 WST
2000 KES40.97260 WST
5000 KES102.43150 WST
10000 KES204.86300 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Kenyan Shilling
1 WST48.81300 KES
5 WST244.06500 KES
10 WST488.13000 KES
20 WST976.26000 KES
50 WST2,440.65000 KES
100 WST4,881.30000 KES
250 WST12,203.25000 KES
500 WST24,406.50000 KES
1000 WST48,813.00000 KES
2000 WST97,626.00000 KES
5000 WST244,065.00000 KES
10000 WST488,130.00000 KES