Kenyan shillings to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert KES to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
20.36 xcd

1.000 KES = 0.02036 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / East Caribbean Dollar
1 KES0.02036 XCD
5 KES0.10182 XCD
10 KES0.20364 XCD
20 KES0.40727 XCD
50 KES1.01818 XCD
100 KES2.03635 XCD
250 KES5.09088 XCD
500 KES10.18175 XCD
1000 KES20.36350 XCD
2000 KES40.72700 XCD
5000 KES101.81750 XCD
10000 KES203.63500 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 XCD49.10740 KES
5 XCD245.53700 KES
10 XCD491.07400 KES
20 XCD982.14800 KES
50 XCD2,455.37000 KES
100 XCD4,910.74000 KES
250 XCD12,276.85000 KES
500 XCD24,553.70000 KES
1000 XCD49,107.40000 KES
2000 XCD98,214.80000 KES
5000 XCD245,537.00000 KES
10000 XCD491,074.00000 KES