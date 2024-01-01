Kenyan shillings to Macanese patacas today

1,000 kes
60.77 mop

1.000 KES = 0.06077 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:15
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8181.4731.6580.96818.227
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3281.7251.9421.13421.34
1 USD0.9160.782183.1591.3491.5180.88716.69
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Macanese Pataca
1 KES0.06077 MOP
5 KES0.30386 MOP
10 KES0.60772 MOP
20 KES1.21544 MOP
50 KES3.03860 MOP
100 KES6.07719 MOP
250 KES15.19297 MOP
500 KES30.38595 MOP
1000 KES60.77190 MOP
2000 KES121.54380 MOP
5000 KES303.85950 MOP
10000 KES607.71900 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Kenyan Shilling
1 MOP16.45500 KES
5 MOP82.27500 KES
10 MOP164.55000 KES
20 MOP329.10000 KES
50 MOP822.75000 KES
100 MOP1,645.50000 KES
250 MOP4,113.75000 KES
500 MOP8,227.50000 KES
1000 MOP16,455.00000 KES
2000 MOP32,910.00000 KES
5000 MOP82,275.00000 KES
10000 MOP164,550.00000 KES