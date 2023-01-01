1 thousand Macanese patacas to Kenyan shillings

Convert MOP to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
19,030 kes

1.00000 MOP = 19.03020 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Macanese patacas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Kenyan Shilling
1 MOP19.03020 KES
5 MOP95.15100 KES
10 MOP190.30200 KES
20 MOP380.60400 KES
50 MOP951.51000 KES
100 MOP1903.02000 KES
250 MOP4757.55000 KES
500 MOP9515.10000 KES
1000 MOP19030.20000 KES
2000 MOP38060.40000 KES
5000 MOP95151.00000 KES
10000 MOP190302.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Macanese Pataca
1 KES0.05255 MOP
5 KES0.26274 MOP
10 KES0.52548 MOP
20 KES1.05096 MOP
50 KES2.62740 MOP
100 KES5.25481 MOP
250 KES13.13702 MOP
500 KES26.27405 MOP
1000 KES52.54810 MOP
2000 KES105.09620 MOP
5000 KES262.74050 MOP
10000 KES525.48100 MOP