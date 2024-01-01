Kenyan shillings to Georgian laris today

Convert KES to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
20.42 gel

1.000 KES = 0.02042 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.341,4961.3490.9160.7821.51883.151
1 SGD0.74611,116.631.0070.6830.5841.13362.065
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.056
1 CAD0.7410.9931,108.8510.6790.581.12561.632

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Georgian Lari
1 KES0.02042 GEL
5 KES0.10211 GEL
10 KES0.20423 GEL
20 KES0.40845 GEL
50 KES1.02114 GEL
100 KES2.04227 GEL
250 KES5.10568 GEL
500 KES10.21135 GEL
1000 KES20.42270 GEL
2000 KES40.84540 GEL
5000 KES102.11350 GEL
10000 KES204.22700 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Kenyan Shilling
1 GEL48.96500 KES
5 GEL244.82500 KES
10 GEL489.65000 KES
20 GEL979.30000 KES
50 GEL2,448.25000 KES
100 GEL4,896.50000 KES
250 GEL12,241.25000 KES
500 GEL24,482.50000 KES
1000 GEL48,965.00000 KES
2000 GEL97,930.00000 KES
5000 GEL244,825.00000 KES
10000 GEL489,650.00000 KES