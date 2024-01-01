Kenyan shillings to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert KES to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
141.06 szl

1.000 KES = 0.1411 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8131.4741.6590.96818.228
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3021.7251.9421.13321.337
1 USD0.9160.782183.1431.3491.5190.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Swazi Lilangeni
1 KES0.14106 SZL
5 KES0.70531 SZL
10 KES1.41063 SZL
20 KES2.82126 SZL
50 KES7.05315 SZL
100 KES14.10630 SZL
250 KES35.26575 SZL
500 KES70.53150 SZL
1000 KES141.06300 SZL
2000 KES282.12600 SZL
5000 KES705.31500 SZL
10000 KES1,410.63000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Kenyan Shilling
1 SZL7.08905 KES
5 SZL35.44525 KES
10 SZL70.89050 KES
20 SZL141.78100 KES
50 SZL354.45250 KES
100 SZL708.90500 KES
250 SZL1,772.26250 KES
500 SZL3,544.52500 KES
1000 SZL7,089.05000 KES
2000 SZL14,178.10000 KES
5000 SZL35,445.25000 KES
10000 SZL70,890.50000 KES