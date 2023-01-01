5000 Eswatini Emalangeni to Kenyan shillings

Convert SZL to KES at the real exchange rate

5000 szl
40675 kes

1.00000 SZL = 8.13502 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.465381.09411.661881.491640.8680591.187820.5503
1 SGD0.68241610.7466311.134091.017920.59235362.227914.0238
1 USD0.9141.3393511.518951.363350.79336783.34518.7828
1 AUD0.6017270.8817610.6583510.8975610.52231354.870212.3657

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Eswatini Emalangeni

SZL to EUR

SZL to SGD

SZL to USD

SZL to AUD

SZL to CAD

SZL to GBP

SZL to INR

SZL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Kenyan Shilling
1 SZL8.13502 KES
5 SZL40.67510 KES
10 SZL81.35020 KES
20 SZL162.70040 KES
50 SZL406.75100 KES
100 SZL813.50200 KES
250 SZL2033.75500 KES
500 SZL4067.51000 KES
1000 SZL8135.02000 KES
2000 SZL16270.04000 KES
5000 SZL40675.10000 KES
10000 SZL81350.20000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Swazi Lilangeni
1 KES0.12293 SZL
5 KES0.61462 SZL
10 KES1.22925 SZL
20 KES2.45850 SZL
50 KES6.14625 SZL
100 KES12.29250 SZL
250 KES30.73125 SZL
500 KES61.46250 SZL
1000 KES122.92500 SZL
2000 KES245.85000 SZL
5000 KES614.62500 SZL
10000 KES1229.25000 SZL