Kenyan shillings to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert KES to GYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
1,578.55 gyd

1.000 KES = 1.579 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8171.4731.6580.96818.227
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3221.7251.9411.13321.339
1 USD0.9160.782183.1591.3491.5180.88716.69
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Guyanaese Dollar
1 KES1.57855 GYD
5 KES7.89275 GYD
10 KES15.78550 GYD
20 KES31.57100 GYD
50 KES78.92750 GYD
100 KES157.85500 GYD
250 KES394.63750 GYD
500 KES789.27500 GYD
1000 KES1,578.55000 GYD
2000 KES3,157.10000 GYD
5000 KES7,892.75000 GYD
10000 KES15,785.50000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 GYD0.63349 KES
5 GYD3.16747 KES
10 GYD6.33493 KES
20 GYD12.66986 KES
50 GYD31.67465 KES
100 GYD63.34930 KES
250 GYD158.37325 KES
500 GYD316.74650 KES
1000 GYD633.49300 KES
2000 GYD1,266.98600 KES
5000 GYD3,167.46500 KES
10000 GYD6,334.93000 KES