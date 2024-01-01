Kenyan shillings to Liberian dollars today

Convert KES to LRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
1,452.98 lrd

1.000 KES = 1.453 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:26
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Liberian Dollar
1 KES1.45298 LRD
5 KES7.26490 LRD
10 KES14.52980 LRD
20 KES29.05960 LRD
50 KES72.64900 LRD
100 KES145.29800 LRD
250 KES363.24500 LRD
500 KES726.49000 LRD
1000 KES1,452.98000 LRD
2000 KES2,905.96000 LRD
5000 KES7,264.90000 LRD
10000 KES14,529.80000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 LRD0.68824 KES
5 LRD3.44122 KES
10 LRD6.88243 KES
20 LRD13.76486 KES
50 LRD34.41215 KES
100 LRD68.82430 KES
250 LRD172.06075 KES
500 LRD344.12150 KES
1000 LRD688.24300 KES
2000 LRD1,376.48600 KES
5000 LRD3,441.21500 KES
10000 LRD6,882.43000 KES