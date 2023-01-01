10 Liberian dollars to Kenyan shillings

Convert LRD to KES at the real exchange rate

10 lrd
8 kes

1.00000 LRD = 0.79843 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:29
How to convert Liberian dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 LRD0.79843 KES
5 LRD3.99216 KES
10 LRD7.98433 KES
20 LRD15.96866 KES
50 LRD39.92165 KES
100 LRD79.84330 KES
250 LRD199.60825 KES
500 LRD399.21650 KES
1000 LRD798.43300 KES
2000 LRD1596.86600 KES
5000 LRD3992.16500 KES
10000 LRD7984.33000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Liberian Dollar
1 KES1.25245 LRD
5 KES6.26225 LRD
10 KES12.52450 LRD
20 KES25.04900 LRD
50 KES62.62250 LRD
100 KES125.24500 LRD
250 KES313.11250 LRD
500 KES626.22500 LRD
1000 KES1252.45000 LRD
2000 KES2504.90000 LRD
5000 KES6262.25000 LRD
10000 KES12524.50000 LRD