Kenyan shillings to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert KES to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
826.84 bdt

1.000 KES = 0.8268 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:08
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KES0.82684 BDT
5 KES4.13418 BDT
10 KES8.26835 BDT
20 KES16.53670 BDT
50 KES41.34175 BDT
100 KES82.68350 BDT
250 KES206.70875 BDT
500 KES413.41750 BDT
1000 KES826.83500 BDT
2000 KES1,653.67000 BDT
5000 KES4,134.17500 BDT
10000 KES8,268.35000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kenyan Shilling
1 BDT1.20943 KES
5 BDT6.04715 KES
10 BDT12.09430 KES
20 BDT24.18860 KES
50 BDT60.47150 KES
100 BDT120.94300 KES
250 BDT302.35750 KES
500 BDT604.71500 KES
1000 BDT1,209.43000 KES
2000 BDT2,418.86000 KES
5000 BDT6,047.15000 KES
10000 BDT12,094.30000 KES