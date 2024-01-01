Kenyan shillings to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert KES to KYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
6.18 kyd

1.000 KES = 0.006184 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8241.4731.6580.96818.228
1 GBP1.17111.279106.331.7251.9411.13321.34
1 USD0.9160.782183.1651.3491.5180.88716.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 KES0.00618 KYD
5 KES0.03092 KYD
10 KES0.06184 KYD
20 KES0.12369 KYD
50 KES0.30922 KYD
100 KES0.61845 KYD
250 KES1.54612 KYD
500 KES3.09224 KYD
1000 KES6.18448 KYD
2000 KES12.36896 KYD
5000 KES30.92240 KYD
10000 KES61.84480 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 KYD161.69500 KES
5 KYD808.47500 KES
10 KYD1,616.95000 KES
20 KYD3,233.90000 KES
50 KYD8,084.75000 KES
100 KYD16,169.50000 KES
250 KYD40,423.75000 KES
500 KYD80,847.50000 KES
1000 KYD161,695.00000 KES
2000 KYD323,390.00000 KES
5000 KYD808,475.00000 KES
10000 KYD1,616,950.00000 KES