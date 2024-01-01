Indonesian rupiahs to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert IDR to KYD at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
52.18 kyd

1.000 IDR = 0.00005218 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.0990.6171.4721.6590.96718.203
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1321.7241.9431.13321.32
1 USD0.9170.783183.1011.351.5220.88716.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 IDR0.00005 KYD
5 IDR0.00026 KYD
10 IDR0.00052 KYD
20 IDR0.00104 KYD
50 IDR0.00261 KYD
100 IDR0.00522 KYD
250 IDR0.01304 KYD
500 IDR0.02609 KYD
1000 IDR0.05218 KYD
2000 IDR0.10436 KYD
5000 IDR0.26090 KYD
10000 IDR0.52179 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KYD19,164.60000 IDR
5 KYD95,823.00000 IDR
10 KYD191,646.00000 IDR
20 KYD383,292.00000 IDR
50 KYD958,230.00000 IDR
100 KYD1,916,460.00000 IDR
250 KYD4,791,150.00000 IDR
500 KYD9,582,300.00000 IDR
1000 KYD19,164,600.00000 IDR
2000 KYD38,329,200.00000 IDR
5000 KYD95,823,000.00000 IDR
10000 KYD191,646,000.00000 IDR