1 thousand Indonesian rupiahs to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert IDR to KYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 idr
0.05 kyd

Rp1.000 IDR = $0.00005282 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
IDR to KYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KYD
1 IDR to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0000
Average0.00010.0001
Change4.35%4.90%
1 IDR to KYD stats

The performance of IDR to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to KYD was 4.35.

The performance of IDR to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0000. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to KYD was 4.90.

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 IDR0.00005 KYD
5 IDR0.00026 KYD
10 IDR0.00053 KYD
20 IDR0.00106 KYD
50 IDR0.00264 KYD
100 IDR0.00528 KYD
250 IDR0.01320 KYD
500 IDR0.02641 KYD
1000 IDR0.05282 KYD
2000 IDR0.10564 KYD
5000 IDR0.26409 KYD
10000 IDR0.52818 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KYD18,932.90000 IDR
5 KYD94,664.50000 IDR
10 KYD189,329.00000 IDR
20 KYD378,658.00000 IDR
50 KYD946,645.00000 IDR
100 KYD1,893,290.00000 IDR
250 KYD4,733,225.00000 IDR
500 KYD9,466,450.00000 IDR
1000 KYD18,932,900.00000 IDR
2000 KYD37,865,800.00000 IDR
5000 KYD94,664,500.00000 IDR
10000 KYD189,329,000.00000 IDR