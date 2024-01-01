Euros to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert EUR to KYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
891.18 kyd

1.000 EUR = 0.8912 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2281.4751.6640.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6211.7271.9481.13121.374
1 USD0.920.786183.0221.3571.5310.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 EUR0.89118 KYD
5 EUR4.45588 KYD
10 EUR8.91176 KYD
20 EUR17.82352 KYD
50 EUR44.55880 KYD
100 EUR89.11760 KYD
250 EUR222.79400 KYD
500 EUR445.58800 KYD
1000 EUR891.17600 KYD
2000 EUR1,782.35200 KYD
5000 EUR4,455.88000 KYD
10000 EUR8,911.76000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Euro
1 KYD1.12211 EUR
5 KYD5.61055 EUR
10 KYD11.22110 EUR
20 KYD22.44220 EUR
50 KYD56.10550 EUR
100 KYD112.21100 EUR
250 KYD280.52750 EUR
500 KYD561.05500 EUR
1000 KYD1,122.11000 EUR
2000 KYD2,244.22000 EUR
5000 KYD5,610.55000 EUR
10000 KYD11,221.10000 EUR