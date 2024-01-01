Kenyan shillings to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert KES to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
75.63 mad

1.000 KES = 0.07563 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.8241.4731.6580.96818.228
1 GBP1.17111.279106.331.7251.9411.13321.34
1 USD0.9160.782183.1651.3491.5180.88716.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Moroccan Dirham
1 KES0.07563 MAD
5 KES0.37816 MAD
10 KES0.75632 MAD
20 KES1.51265 MAD
50 KES3.78162 MAD
100 KES7.56324 MAD
250 KES18.90810 MAD
500 KES37.81620 MAD
1000 KES75.63240 MAD
2000 KES151.26480 MAD
5000 KES378.16200 MAD
10000 KES756.32400 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kenyan Shilling
1 MAD13.22180 KES
5 MAD66.10900 KES
10 MAD132.21800 KES
20 MAD264.43600 KES
50 MAD661.09000 KES
100 MAD1,322.18000 KES
250 MAD3,305.45000 KES
500 MAD6,610.90000 KES
1000 MAD13,221.80000 KES
2000 MAD26,443.60000 KES
5000 MAD66,109.00000 KES
10000 MAD132,218.00000 KES