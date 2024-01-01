Kenyan shillings to Algerian dinars today

Convert KES to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
1,012.47 dzd

1.000 KES = 1.012 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:09
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.811.4731.6580.96818.226
1 GBP1.17111.279106.3191.7251.9411.13321.339
1 USD0.9160.782183.1561.3491.5180.88616.69
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Algerian Dinar
1 KES1.01247 DZD
5 KES5.06235 DZD
10 KES10.12470 DZD
20 KES20.24940 DZD
50 KES50.62350 DZD
100 KES101.24700 DZD
250 KES253.11750 DZD
500 KES506.23500 DZD
1000 KES1,012.47000 DZD
2000 KES2,024.94000 DZD
5000 KES5,062.35000 DZD
10000 KES10,124.70000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 DZD0.98769 KES
5 DZD4.93844 KES
10 DZD9.87687 KES
20 DZD19.75374 KES
50 DZD49.38435 KES
100 DZD98.76870 KES
250 DZD246.92175 KES
500 DZD493.84350 KES
1000 DZD987.68700 KES
2000 DZD1,975.37400 KES
5000 DZD4,938.43500 KES
10000 DZD9,876.87000 KES