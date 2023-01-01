20 Algerian dinars to Kenyan shillings

Convert DZD to KES at the real exchange rate

20 dzd
23 kes

1.00000 DZD = 1.13712 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86951.090290.83061.494831.662650.964418.7246
1 GBP1.1500911.25385104.4651.719221.912231.1091421.5354
1 USD0.917250.797544183.31551.371151.525090.884617.1754
1 INR0.01100950.009572570.012002610.01645730.0183050.01061750.206149

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 DZD1.13712 KES
5 DZD5.68560 KES
10 DZD11.37120 KES
20 DZD22.74240 KES
50 DZD56.85600 KES
100 DZD113.71200 KES
250 DZD284.28000 KES
500 DZD568.56000 KES
1000 DZD1137.12000 KES
2000 DZD2274.24000 KES
5000 DZD5685.60000 KES
10000 DZD11371.20000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Algerian Dinar
1 KES0.87941 DZD
5 KES4.39705 DZD
10 KES8.79411 DZD
20 KES17.58822 DZD
50 KES43.97055 DZD
100 KES87.94110 DZD
250 KES219.85275 DZD
500 KES439.70550 DZD
1000 KES879.41100 DZD
2000 KES1758.82200 DZD
5000 KES4397.05500 DZD
10000 KES8794.11000 DZD