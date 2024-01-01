Kenyan shillings to Aruban florins today

Convert KES to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
13.50 awg

1.000 KES = 0.01350 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.341,496.171.3490.9160.7821.51883.156
1 SGD0.74611,116.671.0070.6830.5841.13362.063
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.056
1 CAD0.7410.9931,108.9710.6790.581.12561.636

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Aruban Florin
1 KES0.01350 AWG
5 KES0.06750 AWG
10 KES0.13500 AWG
20 KES0.27001 AWG
50 KES0.67502 AWG
100 KES1.35003 AWG
250 KES3.37508 AWG
500 KES6.75015 AWG
1000 KES13.50030 AWG
2000 KES27.00060 AWG
5000 KES67.50150 AWG
10000 KES135.00300 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Kenyan Shilling
1 AWG74.07260 KES
5 AWG370.36300 KES
10 AWG740.72600 KES
20 AWG1,481.45200 KES
50 AWG3,703.63000 KES
100 AWG7,407.26000 KES
250 AWG18,518.15000 KES
500 AWG37,036.30000 KES
1000 AWG74,072.60000 KES
2000 AWG148,145.20000 KES
5000 AWG370,363.00000 KES
10000 AWG740,726.00000 KES