Kenyan shillings to Argentine pesos today

Convert KES to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
6,435.49 ars

1.000 KES = 6.435 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.341,496.171.3490.9160.7821.51883.156
1 SGD0.74611,116.671.0070.6830.5841.13362.063
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.056
1 CAD0.7410.9931,108.9710.6790.581.12561.636

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Argentine Peso
1 KES6.43549 ARS
5 KES32.17745 ARS
10 KES64.35490 ARS
20 KES128.70980 ARS
50 KES321.77450 ARS
100 KES643.54900 ARS
250 KES1,608.87250 ARS
500 KES3,217.74500 ARS
1000 KES6,435.49000 ARS
2000 KES12,870.98000 ARS
5000 KES32,177.45000 ARS
10000 KES64,354.90000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 ARS0.15539 KES
5 ARS0.77694 KES
10 ARS1.55388 KES
20 ARS3.10776 KES
50 ARS7.76940 KES
100 ARS15.53880 KES
250 ARS38.84700 KES
500 ARS77.69400 KES
1000 ARS155.38800 KES
2000 ARS310.77600 KES
5000 ARS776.94000 KES
10000 ARS1,553.88000 KES